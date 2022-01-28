Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.94% of Vir Biotechnology worth $224,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $133,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $182,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

VIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $83.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.44.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $827,438.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $21,093,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 506,728 shares of company stock valued at $25,720,379. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.