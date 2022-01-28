Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.29). Virgin Galactic posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPCE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 275.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPCE opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

