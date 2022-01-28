Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director William Pridgen Buys 4,180 Shares

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director William Pridgen bought 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $24,996.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
William Pridgen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 21st, William Pridgen acquired 8,827 shares of Virios Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,960.82.
Shares of Virios Therapeutics stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,230. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Virios Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
About Virios Therapeutics
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
