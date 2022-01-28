Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director William Pridgen Buys 4,180 Shares

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director William Pridgen bought 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $24,996.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Pridgen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Virios Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, December 21st, William Pridgen acquired 8,827 shares of Virios Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,960.82.

Shares of Virios Therapeutics stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,230. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.21. As a group, analysts expect that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Virios Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.