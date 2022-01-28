Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $217.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.35 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post $36 EPS for the current fiscal year and $43 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $245.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.95 and its 200-day moving average is $299.47. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $206.89 and a 1 year high of $338.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,969 shares of company stock worth $1,741,805. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $12,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

