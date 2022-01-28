Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.54.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock opened at $206.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.34. The firm has a market cap of $396.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,801. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.