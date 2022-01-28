Visa (NYSE:V) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Visa (NYSE:V) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $17.76 on Friday, reaching $223.91. The stock had a trading volume of 804,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,336,529. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $431.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,801 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 867,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $200,803,000 after purchasing an additional 387,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.92.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

