Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Trading Down 5.8%

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)’s share price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $91.73 and last traded at $91.84. Approximately 1,971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 266,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.47.

VC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Visteon by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 64.0% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000.

Visteon Company Profile (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

