Vistry Group’s (VTY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Vistry Group (LON:VTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,470 ($19.83) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VTY. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($19.16) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,130 ($15.25) to GBX 1,260 ($17.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($21.05) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,207 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,490 ($20.10) to GBX 1,560 ($21.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,371.30 ($18.50).

Shares of LON:VTY opened at GBX 993.20 ($13.40) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. Vistry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 831 ($11.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,351 ($18.23). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,131.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,170.18. The company has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 10.56.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

