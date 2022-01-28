Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.08

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.08 and last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $621.91 million, a P/E ratio of 129.17 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $47,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 9,958.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

