Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) shot up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.20. 24,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 33,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vitru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $334.25 million, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vitru Limited will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTRU. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vitru in the second quarter worth about $211,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Vitru by 16.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vitru in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,694,000. Finally, Compass Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vitru by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vitru Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

