Vocera Communications (VCRA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

1/7/2022 – Vocera Communications was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Vocera Communications was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $79.25 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

1/7/2022 – Vocera Communications was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/7/2022 – Vocera Communications was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/7/2022 – Vocera Communications was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $79.25 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

1/7/2022 – Vocera Communications was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2022 – Vocera Communications was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/29/2021 – Vocera Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vocera continues to augment the clinical workflow by enabling the interoperability of its solutions with a number of clinical and operational systems used in hospitals today. The company is well-positioned to benefit from a comprehensive product portfolio supported by an accretive customer base. The key growth drivers are a healthy momentum in order bookings and a strong pricing power. The company’s wide swath of integrations continues to be a major differentiator. Vocera raised its earlier guidance for 2021 to better reflect the improving business conditions. With solid fundamentals and huge revenue-generating potential, it aims to benefit from several mega trends in the healthcare industry. However, complex technology deployment, dependence on limited suppliers for hardware components and supply chain woes due to the pandemic are headwinds.”

11/29/2021 – Vocera Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of VCRA opened at $78.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $79.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $528,508.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $42,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,784 shares of company stock worth $2,484,785 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,024,000 after purchasing an additional 110,750 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,946,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 17.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,208,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,282,000 after purchasing an additional 176,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 76.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,809,000 after purchasing an additional 501,209 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

