Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.15. 1,884,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,456,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volta Inc – Class A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

About Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

