Volvo Car AB (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Volvo Car AB (NASDAQ:VLVOF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 80.67.

VLVOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a SEK 90 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a SEK 85 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a SEK 78 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

VLVOF stock opened at 9.60 on Friday. Volvo Car has a twelve month low of 7.02 and a twelve month high of 10.02.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

