Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Vontier worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,021,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Vontier by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth about $790,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNT. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.