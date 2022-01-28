Vox.Finance Price Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (VOX)

Vox.Finance (CURRENCY:VOX) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Vox.Finance has a market cap of $339,196.60 and $94,491.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vox.Finance has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Vox.Finance coin can now be purchased for $7.33 or 0.00019413 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00048866 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.53 or 0.06692913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00054381 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,799.80 or 1.00093900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00051982 BTC.

Vox.Finance Coin Profile

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 63,609 coins and its circulating supply is 46,268 coins. Vox.Finance’s official website is vox.finance . Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance

Vox.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vox.Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

