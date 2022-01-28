Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,135 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 58.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

VMC stock opened at $183.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $146.26 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.41.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

