W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WRB stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $87.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.34%.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in W. R. Berkley stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of W. R. Berkley worth $34,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

