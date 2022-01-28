Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Wabash National has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.89 million, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.69.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock worth $351,863. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 26,329 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 438,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,984,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,756,000 after acquiring an additional 153,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

