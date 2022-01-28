Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €161.00 by Warburg Research

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €161.00 ($182.95) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($215.91) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($221.59) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €163.36 ($185.64).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

ETR WCH traded up €2.40 ($2.73) on Friday, reaching €129.55 ($147.22). The company had a trading volume of 163,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is €143.76 and its 200 day moving average is €144.57. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a 52-week high of €174.75 ($198.58).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.