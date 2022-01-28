Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1,679.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285,111 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.16% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $64,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $168,944,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,930 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,061,000 after purchasing an additional 944,383 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $38,850,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $872,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

