WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WKME. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WalkMe from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $709,667,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,334,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,414,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP grew its stake in WalkMe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 4,553,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,462,000 after buying an additional 180,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

