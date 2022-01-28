Wanchain (WAN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.70 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001140 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $80.80 million and $1.70 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00173447 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00028168 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00075317 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.37 or 0.00381694 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000457 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.