Warburg Research Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €85.00 Price Target

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €85.00 ($96.59) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.39% from the stock’s current price.

LXS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($77.27) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($97.73) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €71.43 ($81.17).

Shares of ETR LXS traded up €0.16 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €54.70 ($62.16). 235,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €54.82 and a 200-day moving average price of €58.01. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €50.46 ($57.34) and a 52 week high of €67.38 ($76.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.20.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

