Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 427.3% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

WDPSF stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Warehouses De Pauw from €37.00 ($42.05) to €43.00 ($48.86) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Warehouses De Pauw in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

