Warp Finance Price Tops $196.89 on Top Exchanges (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. Warp Finance has a market cap of $920,254.61 and approximately $139,550.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $196.89 or 0.00524025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009768 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007230 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

