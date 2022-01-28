Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of WRTBY stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.97. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.21.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WRTBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DNB Markets raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HSBC raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

