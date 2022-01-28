Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of WRTBY stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.97. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.21.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.
Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.