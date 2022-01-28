Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 178,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,235,252 shares.The stock last traded at $146.16 and had previously closed at $146.25.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Waste Management by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after buying an additional 5,409,135 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 12,882.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,169 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $228,743,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,850,000 after acquiring an additional 501,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

