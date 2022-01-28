Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 20.04%.

WSBF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.21. 8,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,845. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $503.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $207,840.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $125,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 853.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares during the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

