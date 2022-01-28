Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 10,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 190,087 shares.The stock last traded at $147.61 and had previously closed at $147.88.

WTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.76%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 91.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,985,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 126.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

