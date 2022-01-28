Waves Enterprise Trading 18.9% Lower This Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $428,118.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

