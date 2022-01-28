WazirX (WRX) Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00002127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $261.80 million and $8.25 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WazirX has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00048441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.83 or 0.06668711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00053159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,817.25 or 0.99884719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00052020 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.