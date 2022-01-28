Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 16,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 196,416 shares.The stock last traded at $8.07 and had previously closed at $9.08.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30.
About Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)
Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.
