WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Trading Up 4.2%

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF) shares were up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 1,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Separately, lowered their target price on WeCommerce from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11.

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in startups, and buyout. It operates as a holding company that owns a family of companies and brands in the Shopify partner ecosystem, including Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, and Foursixty.

