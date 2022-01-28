Wedbush Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $270.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on V. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.92.

Shares of V stock opened at $206.15 on Friday. Visa has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.89 and its 200 day moving average is $222.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $6,485,801. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

