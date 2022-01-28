Wedbush Comments on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE:PB opened at $73.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $1,556,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

