Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Principal Financial Group (PFG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ: PFG):

1/25/2022 – Principal Financial Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Principal Financial Group is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Principal Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Principal Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Principal Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Principal Financial have outperformed its industry in the past year. It remains focused on fee-based revenue sources, which help it earn steadily and limit its exposure to interest rate. The company continues to benefit from strength and leadership in retirement and long-term savings, group benefits and protection in the United States, retirement and long-term savings in Latin America and Asia and global asset management. The inorganic growth story is impressive with acquisitions fortifying its global footprint and adding fee-based businesses. The company boasts a solid capital position and plans to return $3 billion by 2022. However, high costs weigh on the company's margins. Also, dilution from acquisitions is a headwind. Given the low rate environment, the company expects adverse impact on demand for income annuities.”

1/4/2022 – Principal Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $72.00.

12/13/2021 – Principal Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Principal Financial Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PFG stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.10. 1,166,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $77.68.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,594,000 after acquiring an additional 140,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,772,000 after acquiring an additional 401,133 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,997,000 after purchasing an additional 74,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,960,000 after purchasing an additional 895,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

