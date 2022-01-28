Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG)

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: HLAG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/28/2022 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €120.00 ($136.36) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/26/2022 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €300.00 ($340.91) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/24/2022 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €167.20 ($190.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/20/2022 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €234.00 ($265.91) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/16/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €155.55 ($176.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/30/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €120.00 ($136.36) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/29/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €120.00 ($136.36) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HLAG traded up €2.20 ($2.50) on Friday, hitting €260.00 ($295.45). 19,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,256. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €85.40 ($97.05) and a twelve month high of €295.00 ($335.23). The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €243.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €213.32.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

