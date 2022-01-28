Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Torrid (CURV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Torrid (NYSE: CURV):

1/19/2022 – Torrid was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Torrid Holdings Inc. is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America. It is focused on fit and offers products across a broad assortment which includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories. Torrid Holdings Inc. is based in Calif. “

1/12/2022 – Torrid had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Torrid had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Torrid had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/27/2021 – Torrid had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Torrid was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

12/9/2021 – Torrid had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $30.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays.

12/9/2021 – Torrid had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/7/2021 – Torrid was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Torrid Holdings Inc. is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America. It is focused on fit and offers products across a broad assortment which includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories. Torrid Holdings Inc. is based in Calif. “

Shares of Torrid stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $8.64. 6,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,370. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07.

Get Torrid Holdings Inc alerts:

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth approximately $23,809,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,877,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,418,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. 14.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.