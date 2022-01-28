Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Short Interest Down 62.5% in January

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 17,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Weibo by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. Weibo has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $607.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.58.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

