Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEICY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weichai Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weichai Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS:WEICY opened at $14.21 on Friday. Weichai Power has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70.

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

