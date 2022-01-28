Weik Capital Management Has $1.91 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 396,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 110.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,832,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,029,000 after buying an additional 545,418 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,414,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,628,000 after buying an additional 1,012,631 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $90.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $90.13 and a 12-month high of $96.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.769 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

