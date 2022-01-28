Weik Capital Management Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Weik Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.0% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,540 shares of company stock valued at $110,505,067 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $295.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.50 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.40 and a 200-day moving average of $342.69.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.00.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

