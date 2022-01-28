Weik Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Weik Capital Management lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.5% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Amundi purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 103.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $346,494,000 after buying an additional 1,021,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,755,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,242,020,000 after buying an additional 959,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $134.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.83. The stock has a market cap of $243.82 billion, a PE ratio of 124.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

