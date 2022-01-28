Weik Capital Management Sells 1,035 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Weik Capital Management lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,465 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after acquiring an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,203,185,000 after buying an additional 291,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,011,601,000 after purchasing an additional 317,683 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $457.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

