Weik Capital Management Sells 1,530 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Weik Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up 1.3% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 19.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus raised their target price on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $375.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $423.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $317.46 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

