Weik Capital Management Sells 1,833 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Weik Capital Management lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.1% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after purchasing an additional 162,551 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,163 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 20.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management raised its stake in Mastercard by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 27,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $358.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.18.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.