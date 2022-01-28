Weik Capital Management Sells 5,064 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Weik Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth $90,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 72,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 527,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 144,030 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,804,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,594,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.77 and a beta of 1.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

