Weik Capital Management Sells 6,160 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Weik Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,630 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 4.1% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.99.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

