Weik Capital Management Sells 6,240 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Weik Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

