Weik Capital Management Sells 7,650 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Weik Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,104 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 2.7% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,322,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,736,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,292,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

CMCSA stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $219.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

